AMESBURY — A temporary indoor public mask mandate could be on the horizon after the City Council voted 7-2 on Tuesday night to ask the Board of Health to take up the matter.
Councilor at large Steve Stanganelli sponsored a resolution that urges the board to call an emergency session, if necessary, to adopt an indoor mask mandate for all public venues in the city through Feb. 1.
The city has a mask mandate in place for just municipal buildings. But Stanganelli cited rising COVID-19 cases in Amesbury and pointed to nearby Newburyport, which he said has fewer cases and a mask mandate for all public buildings.
“In Newburyport, where they have ordered an indoor mask mandate for private businesses, their positivity rate has been less,” Stanganelli said. “Given the transmissibility of this variant, I am concerned, other parents are concerned. I would think that the least thing that we can do is to provide this as a temporary public health measure.”
Stanganelli was joined by Councilors Adrienne Lennon, Nicholas Wheeler, Scott Mandeville, Michael Hogg, Roger Deschenes and Jonathan Hickok in voting for the resolution Tuesday night with Councilors Anthony Rinaldi and Peter Frey oppposed.
Fire Chief and Public Health Director Ken Berkenbush informed the council that the city has been trending upward in COVID-19 positivity numbers due to the omicron variant. But Berkenbush related some information he recently received from colleagues assisting with efforts in Chicago and Detroit.
Berkenbush said the omicron variant is not as potent or as deadly as previous variants and will typically stay in a person’s nose and upper respiratory area.
“It doesn’t seem to adhere to the lungs and seem to be as deadly as any of the others,” Berkenbush said. “So, even though the numbers are going upwards at a relatively good clip, I’m not necessarily overly concerned with the overall effect. It is kind of like a bad cold season at this point in time.”
Berkenbush said the Fire Department is receiving about two COVID-19 calls a day.
“A lot of these folks are very well,” Berkenbush said. “They get a positive test and think they should go to the hospital and that is really not the case.”
Board of Health Assistant Chairperson Matthew Steinel told the council that his board could vote on the matter as early as Jan. 20.
Lennon reminded the council and the public that a resolution is a nonbinding measure and the institution of a mask mandate would be up to the Board of Health.
“We have no authority, whatsoever, to ask for the institution of a mask mandate or the noninstitution of a mask mandate,” Lennon said. “The discussion we are having here tonight is about whether or not we shall ask another body to discuss the matter and make a decision.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
