AMESBURY — The potential expansion of retail marijuana shops into the downtown area will have to wait after the City Council removed a pair of related measures from its agenda without prejudice Tuesday night.
The first proposed order caps the number of marijuana stores in the city at 30% of the number of carryout liquor licenses, while the second expands the city’s retail marijuana district to include much of the downtown. The City Council was scheduled to hold public hearings on both orders at its monthly meeting Tuesday.
The city has issued nine carryout liquor licenses and has two marijuana stores, Alternative Therapies Group Inc. and CNA Stores, on Route 110.
Councilors Steve Stanganelli, Anthony Rinaldi and Michael Hogg co-sponsored the first measure, which allows another marijuana shop if approved.
Rinaldi and Stanganelli also co-sponsored the second measure which, if approved, would expand the marijuana retail overlay district from Route 110 to the central business district. The district includes most of the downtown and the Lower Millyard.
Both measures were scheduled to receive a public hearing with a potential vote by the City Council on Tuesday night but Stanganelli asked that they be removed from the meeting agenda without prejudice to be reintroduced during the council’s next session in 2022.
Stanganelli said he received a letter from the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday that supported bringing retail cannabis to the downtown area.
“I appreciate that but, as I noted to the Chamber director, I have consulted with legal counsel and there is still some work to be done regarding the language,” Stanganelli said. “So, as a result of that, it is my request, as well as my co-sponsors’, to withdraw without prejudice so that we can take some time to resubmit this in a more complete format in the new session.”
The council voted 7-0 to remove the items without prejudice. Councilors Adrienne Lennon and Tim Kisieleski were not present.
Rinaldi, Stanganelli and Hogg did, however, make progress on an ordinance they co-sponsored requesting the release of a $600,000 state appropriation to build soccer fields at Woodsom Farm. The proposal dates back to fiscal 2014.
The council unanimously approved their request with District 4 Councilor Nicholas Wheeler abstaining.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
