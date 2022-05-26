AMESBURY — Members of the City Council are exploring the idea of hiring a dedicated diversity, equity and inclusion program director for public schools.
The School Committee cut $477,589 from its proposed $35.5 million operating budget to match Mayor Kassandra Gove's $35 million school district line item in her proposed $71.3 million operating budget last week.
The City Council is expected to give Gove's budget proposal a public hearing on June 14 and a City Council Ad Hoc Committee of the Whole Budget Committee met virtually to go over the matter Tuesday night.
At-Large Councilor Steve Stanganelli told Chief of Staff Ann Marie Casey Tuesday about a Change.org petition asking the city to add a dedicated DEI program director to the district budget.
Residents Amy Clinard and Jennifer Rocco-Runnion started the petition on the behalf of an informal parents group they have formed called Amesbury School Parents for Inclusion Restorative Justice & Equity.
Clinard said she is looking to create a collaborative, grassroots effort that will work toward creating a community where all children feel safe and welcome, regardless of their skin color.
"Over the past few months, we have collected narratives from countless Amesbury families who have shared their experiences of racism in our classrooms, on our buses and in our neighborhoods," she said.
The petition was published on Tuesday and had received over 60 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon. It can be found here: www.change.org/p/support-hiring-a-dedicated-dei-program-director-for-amesbury-public-schools.
According to the petition, the new diversity, equity, and inclusion program director would work with school and city staff, as well as state and national agencies and organizations to provide leadership in systemic equity and instructional practice.
The petition also asks that the DEI program director form a diversity, equity, and inclusion advisory committee made up of administration, faculty, parents, and students.
Although the petition does not state how much the proposed position would cost, according to Ziprecruiter.com, the average annual pay for a diversity director in Massachusetts is $106,015 a year.
Rocco-Runnion ran unsuccessfully for state representative against incumbent Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, in 2018 and said Wednesday that she and Clinard have been working closely with Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews and Director of Teaching and Learning Lyn Jacques to address the issues some children have had, regarding racists remarks and microaggressions in school.
"There was a Black girl who was riding on the school bus where another girl told her that only Black people are robbers," she said. "Coming home with that kind of thing is traumatizing for kids and we are looking to make some changes."
The school administration has been very receptive to making changes in the district, according to Rocco-Runnion but they are unsure if they should begin at the elementary or middle school level.
"Lyn Jacques is the person who is dealing with diversity, equity and inclusion but she has several jobs right now and we would like to see a dedicated staff member who can make the process fair and equitable for all children," she said. "Racism doesn't have a timeline and now is the time to do this."
District 3 Councilor Roger Deschenes voiced his support for adding the new position Tuesday night.
"As a family member of a child of color, I cannot state strongly enough the need for that position," he said.
Stanganelli asked Tuesday if the city could possibly pay for a new diversity, equity, and inclusion program director with federal American Rescue Plan Act or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.
Casey told him she will look into the matter and get back to him.
The City Council Ad Hoc Committee of the Whole Budget Committee also voted 6-1 to send the Gove's proposed budget back to the City Council with a positive recommendation Tuesday, with Stanganelli voting against and Deschenes abstaining. At-Large Councilor Scott Mandeville was not present during Tuesday's meeting.
