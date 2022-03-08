AMESBURY — Lake Gardner Beach is in line for an improved parking lot, while Amesbury Middle School could be in for a new roof.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a pair of requests from Mayor Kassandra Gove to spend state and federal money on upgrades at the lake.
Gove asked the council to allow the city to spend a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation to pay for parking lot improvements and curb renovations at the beach.
The $100,000 was earmarked by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, according to city Chief of Staff Ann Marie Casey.
The mayor also asked the council for permission to spend $25,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for recreational improvements at Lake Gardner, also thanks to an earmark by DiZoglio.
Casey appeared before the council at its meeting Tuesday night at City Hall and confirmed that the $25,000 could be potentially used for building and bathroom improvements; outdoor safety equipment; storage lockers; games and sporting equipment; tables and shade; as well as the installation of kayak racks and amenities.
Casey thanked DiZoglio for the earmarks and told The Daily News that work could begin soon at the lake.
"We just had a meeting about opening of the beach and the work on the curbs and pavement will begin as quickly as possible," Casey said. "It is certainly going to be a priority since we want to open and ready for Memorial Day. I'm not certain if all of the project will be completed by then. But you will be seeing ongoing improvements at Lake Gardner."
The council unanimously approved both orders and also a resolution to submit a statement of interest to the Massachusetts School Building Authority for the repair or replacement of the middle school roof.
A preliminary assessment of the roof by Ohio-based Tremco Roofing discovered that extensive moisture has ruined about 15,000 square feet of insulation above the sixth- and eighth-grade wings, the gymnasium and girls locker room, as well as the performing arts center.
A 2018 study by Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates Inc. of Boston estimated that $1.8 million to $2.6 million would be needed to repair or replace the 25-year-old roof.
City Councilor Steve Stanganelli said he believed that repairs to the middle school roof could cost about $2 million to $3 million but stated his support for sending the statement of interest.
"We, one way or another, have to fix the roof," Stanganelli said.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews told the council that sending a statement of interest to the School Building Authority would not commit the city to anything.
"If we decide to go a different way after we decide to submit this application, we could simply rescind our application and get out of that process," McAndrews said.
