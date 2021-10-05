Gove, Kelcourse face off at Amesbury mayoral debate

AMESBURY — Property taxes, affordable housing and infrastructure priorities were among the hot topics when the two candidates for mayor met on the same stage Tuesday night.
Mayor Kassandra Gove is running for reelection to a second two-year term while state Rep. Jim Kelcourse seeks to replace her. The election is Nov. 2.
The two mayoral candidates faced off in the Amesbury High School auditorium during a televised debate sponsored by The Daily News of Newburyport.
Gove told the audience of more than 100 people that her work is just beginning.
"We have initiated new, two-way communication tools to get you involved in your local government, provided transparency to the budgeting process, tax bills and annual reporting – this work is not over," Gove said. "We have made it easier to do business here with streamlined portals, new licensing processes – this work is not over.
"We have put students first with intervention specialists, social workers, new curriculum, community partners and more – this work is not over," she added. "We have outlined capital plans and thoughtful, long-term investments which are improving our infrastructure – this work is not over."
As a state representative, Kelcourse said he has been happy to help many people over the past seven years.
"We have made ourselves available and very transparent, I have even put my cell phone number out there and let people know that, I don't care if it is Saturday or Sunday, early in the morning or in the evening, if you need help, we're going to be here to help you," he said. "That same level of energy and effort, and excitement about public service is what we are going to bring to the city of Amesbury as your next mayor."
Daily News editor Richard Lodge, who served as moderator, said Amesbury has become an increasingly expensive place to live. He asked the candidates how they would make it more affordable.
Kelcourse said the city needs to take the necessary steps, such as exploring further economic development and developing a solid master plan, to make living in Amesbury more affordable.
"(Our property taxes) have gone up over $1,000 over the last two years," Kelcourse said. "A $420,000 home saw a $767 increase last year and is about to see another $200 this year."
The mayor agreed that the city's homeowners have been asked to bear too much of the tax burden. Gove said she intends to continue her efforts to improve economic growth.
"We are predominantly a single-family, owner-occupied, homeowner community," Gove said. "We need to increase the options for people in our community. With the way that we are now, if you can no longer afford to live in your single-family home, you can no longer afford to live in Amesbury.
"That is unacceptable," she added. "We have been working really hard over the last year and a half in getting our second smart growth district up and approved by the state. This would mean an increase in the number of units."
The mayor also took an opportunity later in the debate to let Kelcourse know, "We have a master planning initiative called I AMesbury 2030,” receiving applause from the audience.
Kelcourse shot back that he has had trouble accessing the I AMesbury 2030 details on the city's website.
The Republican state representative said updating the city's water and sewer systems would be one of his top priorities when addressing infrastructure issues.
"As we see development happening in areas such as the Golden Triangle, the Lower Millyard, Merrimac Street, Bailey's Pond," Kelcourse said, "we have to address this critical need to make sure that we have modern infrastructure because we can't rely on a 100-year-old pipe to transport our sewer to the sewer treatment facility or old water lines to deliver our drinking water to our households and our businesses."
Gove said the city has a long list of infrastructure problems that have been pushed aside for too long.
"Our challenge is going to be catching up to them without putting too much of a burden on the taxpayer," she said. "We do have retained earnings and other accounts that can help foot the bill on some of those investments."
Earlier in the evening, District 5 City Council candidates Peter Frey and Joe McMilleon also squared off in a debate.
For more coverage of the two debates, see newburyportnews.com or Thursday's Daily News.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.