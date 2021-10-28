AMESBURY — Voters in this city will finally get to make their choice for mayor next Tuesday but only residents in District 5 will get to do the same for their next city councilor.
The 2021 municipal election will take place at Amesbury High School on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Mayor Kassandra Gove will be on the Nov. 2 ballot running for another, two-year term in office while Republican state Rep. Jim Kelcourse is also running for the same position.
District 5 City Councilor Tim Kisieleski will not be running for re-election to another, two-year term.
Kisieleski’s predecessor in office, Joe McMilleon is currently running to succeed him against Spindletree Road resident Peter Frey.
Only one City Council candidate will be listed on the rest of the city’s ballots, since none of the other races are contested.
