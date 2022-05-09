AMESBURY — A pair of local business owners and a Boston anesthesiologist got a tour of their old high school when they were inducted into the Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc.’s Hall of Honor on Friday.
The nonprofit organization’s Hall of Honor is designed to provide role models for students by honoring alumni who have distinguished themselves.
Retired elementary schoolteacher Billie McLane, Hodgie’s Ice Cream owner Jason Regis and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center anesthesiologist, Dr. Jessica Cassavaugh were named AEFI’S 2022 Hall of Honor inductees during a special ceremony at Amesbury High School on May 6.
The three honorees will have their portraits placed on the Hall of Honor wall at the high school. Each honoree visited with students and spoke to them as part of the day’s program.
Retired Cashman and Amesbury Elementary School teacher Billie McLane was named AEFI’S 2022 Hall of Honor Former Educator.
She graduated from Amesbury High School in 1972, currently owns the downtown clothing resale store Bille’s, and got to speak to some of her former first and second graders, now high school seniors.
“The senior class here was the last class I had before I retired and it was great to see them. One of the kids came up to me and he had a full beard,” she said.
Cassavaugh was named the 2022 Hall of Honor Former Student and had McLane as a first and second grade teacher herself.
“I actually said, ‘I’m not doing this unless Billie is,’” Cassavaugh joked.
The critical care doctor graduated from Amesbury High School in 2000. She has been a member of the Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians and the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center liver transplant team.
Cassavaugh joined her mother and former Pettengill House Inc. Director Deb Smith on the Hall of Honor wall and said seeing a good number of the high school’s current students showing an interest in science and technology was a highlight of her day.
“For some people, science is a drag but it was nice to see that they were interested in that, because we need more bright minds going into science. It’s been a good day,” she said.
Regis was named the Hall of Honor Friend of Education.
He graduated from Amesbury High School in 1990, and worked at Hodgie’s Ice Cream in his spare time.
Regis graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in chemical engineering in 1994 and spent 10 years working in the technology sector. But he would leave all that behind to buy and run Hodgie’s along with his wife, Kelly, in 2006.
He said his experience with chemical engineering has helped him to create interesting ice cream flavors and it was his dedication to his family that was the deciding factor in buying the popular ice cream stand from original owner Peter Hodge.
“He asked me if I wanted to buy the business years ago and I had daughters who were about 7 and 9 at the time,” he said. “I said, ‘you know what? I don’t want to have any more time taken away from me than I already have.’”
McLane said she was humbled to have made the AEFI Hall of Honor list.
“There are a lot of great people up there and I think there are many others who could be there. But I feel like I represent the whole team,” she said.
Regis, however, said he’s not sure he deserves to be in the Hall of Honor.
“There are a lot of good people who do a lot of good things up there and what I do is what was done for me,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.