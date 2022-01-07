AMESBURY — The Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc. is currently accepting nominations for the 19th annual Hall of Honor.

The AEFI Hall of Honor celebrates educators, alumni and friends who have made extraordinary contributions to public education in the city.

Past winners include educator Barbara Leary, retired police officer Tom Hanshaw and "Burn Notice" star Jeffrey Donovan.

Nomination forms are available on the AEFI website at www.aefionline.com. This year's deadline is Friday, Feb. 4

Recipients must be available to attend the day-long Hall of Honor celebration on Friday, May 6.

AEFI president Patty Hoyt said in a press release that the honorees should be selected by late February.

Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you