AMESBURY — The Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc. is currently accepting nominations for the 19th annual Hall of Honor.
The AEFI Hall of Honor celebrates educators, alumni and friends who have made extraordinary contributions to public education in the city.
Past winners include educator Barbara Leary, retired police officer Tom Hanshaw and "Burn Notice" star Jeffrey Donovan.
Nomination forms are available on the AEFI website at www.aefionline.com. This year's deadline is Friday, Feb. 4
Recipients must be available to attend the day-long Hall of Honor celebration on Friday, May 6.
AEFI president Patty Hoyt said in a press release that the honorees should be selected by late February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.