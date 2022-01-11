Nominations for the 19th Annual Hall of Honor awards are being accepted by Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc. through Friday, Feb. 4.
AEFI Hall of Honor celebrates those educators, alumni, and friends who have made extraordinary contributions to public education in Amesbury, and who serve as distinguished role models for students.
Nominations are sought for a former educator, former student and friend of education.
Nomination forms and Instructions are available on the AEFI website www.aefionline.com under the awards tab at the top of the webpage. The names of past recipients also are posted on the website. Or, see their plaques in the Hall of Honor display in the Amesbury High School lobby.
AEFI President Patty Hoyt said that AEFI will select this year’s honorees by late February. Recipients must be available to attend the Hall of Honor day-long celebration on Friday, May 6, that begins with a student assembly at Amesbury High in the morning, and ends with a public induction ceremony gala in the evening. The event, which is AEFI’s signature fundraiser, includes awarding spring innovative grants to teachers.
