AMESBURY — The Fire Department experienced a stroke of bad luck when the parking brakes on two of its vehicles gave way on a slippery hill Saturday night, causing an accident.
Fortunately, the damage to the fire engine and ambulance wasn't serious, according to Fire Chief Kenneth Berkenbush. The Newburyport Fire Department loaned Amesbury one of its own engines, he said.
Amesbury's Engine 1 and Ambulance 2 were responding to a motor vehicle accident on Whitehall Road at 8 p.m. when the second crash occurred, Berkenbush said in a news release Sunday night.
Although the parking brakes were set, both vehicles slid several feet backward in the snowy conditions, he said. While Engine 1 stopped at the edge of a curb, Ambulance 2 – parked in front – smashed into the engine.
No one was injured, but that was just the start of the problems for Engine 1.
After a city sander was used to help the two vehicles gain enough traction to return to the firehouse, an electrical fire broke out aboard Engine 1.
While the fire was small, the vehicle had to be quickly pulled out onto the firehouse apron, where it was extinguished, Berkenbush said. It was determined the fire was caused by battery jumper terminals, he said.
Engine 1 will be out of service until it is repaired and inspected, Berkenbush said. Ambulance 2 was inspected and is available for duty.
Amesbury officials, including Berkenbush and Mayor Kassandra Gove, thank Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire and Mayor Sean Reardon for loaning the city a fire engine, the release said.
No one was injured in the initial accident on White Hall Road, which involved a vehicle skidding off the road in the slippery conditions.
