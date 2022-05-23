AMESBURY — The city’s top two first responders underwent dementia experience training last week to better understand what it feels like to have the debilitating affliction.
The training, provided free of charge by Genesis HealthCare, tasked Amesbury fire Chief Ken Berkenbush and Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey with undergoing simulations such as managing a week’s worth of prescription medications, navigating a banking website and other various tasks.
While it may sound simple, the chiefs attempted these tasks in full dementia simulation mode: With their finger joints wrapped in tape to simulate a decrease in range of motion and their hands double gloved to simulate a lack of sense of touch.
The chiefs were given instructions with their hearing and sight obstructed. To add further distractions, loud white noise was played throughout the training and bags of popcorn kernels were placed in their shoes to mimic a decrease in balance and perception.
The chiefs offered to work with Genesis HealthCare as “pilot locations” to create a hands-on dementia simulation education program. Genesis HealthCare, whose end goal is to create national dementia experience training opportunities, has placed its emphasis on first responders, it says.
“This specific group of professionals are in and out of the homes of local seniors. They witness how vulnerable those living with dementia truly are on a regular basis,” said Partridge House Assisted Living Executive Director Sarah Kearney. Partridge House is affiliated with Genesis HealthCare.
Kearney, who is also on the city’s Council on Aging board of directors, said creating an education program to better support first responders as they answer dementia-relates calls was a “logical step.”
Bailey called the training “in line” with the Amesbury Police Department’s mission statement: to encourage community confidence through trust, inspiration and empathy.
“Trust and empathy are key components when police officers are working with citizens who have dementia,” Bailey said.
Berkenbush added that he was excited to participate in the program as it provides valuable practice for his crews.
“This dementia experience is very powerful as it allows us to walk in the shoes of those living with memory loss,” Berkenbush said. “Simulation training is an effective method for training EMS professionals.”
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
