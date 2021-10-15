AMESBURY — A Newburyport District Court judge last week ordered Greenery Designs owner Terrance Gleason to stop harassing Cider Hill Farm owner Karen Cook, according to court records.
Judge Peter Doyle issued the order Oct. 8 following a hearing at the courthouse. The hearing came about 10 days after Cook accused Gleason of yelling “deer killer and animal killer and other verbal attacks” as she and two children completed landscaping work at the Market Square rotary on Sept. 29, according to her court affidavit.
The rotary is located only a few yards from Gleason’s flower shop.
Cider Hill Farm is at 45 Fern Ave. and has been an Amesbury destination for almost 40 years. Farm co-owners Glenn and Karen Cook bought the 145-acre former poultry and dairy farm in 1981.
The incident marked the third time since May 2013 that Gleason yelled at Cook while landscaping areas around Market Square. The second incident occurred June 21, this time with Mayor Kassandra Gove present, and led to police Chief Craig Bailey being notified, according to court records.
The order, good until Oct. 28, prevents Gleason from harassing or contacting Cook in any manner. Although the harassment order is civil in nature, if Gleason violates it, he could be charged criminally and face potential jail time.
Cook could also ask to extend the order again. A judge can only issue a harassment order if a person can report three separate acts of what the court considers harassment.
Gleason declined to comment on the order but said he may say something once the legal matter is resolved. Glenn Cook also said neither he nor his wife could comment.
According to Karen Cook’s affidavit, Gleason yelled similar phrases at her on June 21 when she and Gove were sprucing up the rotary.
“At this time, he called me a (expletive) deer killer and continued cursing me out in front of a street full of people. The mayor was very shaken as was I, and she called the police chief who came down,” Cook wrote in her affidavit.
Bailey confirmed he responded to the incident and that Gove was present. Gove’s office confirmed the phone call to Bailey.
The first incident took place in May 2013, and involved Gleason yelling at Cook as she was decorating Ristorante Molise, also in Market Square.
“He began screaming from across the street, came across the street three separate times to hurl insults claiming I was stealing business from him,” Cook wrote in her affidavit.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
