AMESBURY — Just like a good soldier, the Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Foundation keeps moving on.
The nonprofit organization is dedicated to honoring the last wish of U.S. Army Sgt. Jordan M. Shay, who asked that a scholarship fund be started in his name for Amesbury students who want to make a difference in the world.
Shay graduated from Amesbury High School in 2005 but was killed at the age of 22 during his second tour of duty in Iraq in 2009.
Shay’s mother, Holly Shay, and his girlfriend, Kelsey Mahoney, are the president and vice president, respectively, of the Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Foundation.
The foundation has awarded more than $206,000 in innovative grants for teachers and scholarships to graduating Amesbury students since it was founded in 2010.
“We usually do at least three or four scholarships a year,” Holly Shay said.
Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Foundation grants most recently paid for the establishment of a social justice program in the sixth grade at Amesbury Middle School, as well as the Amesbury Fit and Fun Gaga pit in the school’s back field that allows students to play the enclosed dodge ball game during physical education classes.
Shay has made it her mission to keep her son’s name alive and the city is also echoing that sentiment by naming the new $60.5 million Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School in his honor. The school is now under construction.
“We are delighted this is happening,” Shay said. “There is a bittersweet quality to it, of course, but we are also incredibly grateful to this community that allowed this to happen. I feel like our local community won’t allow anybody to forget Jordan. As any bereaved family member would tell you, that means everything.”
Shay said the foundation holds an annual bowling fundraiser each spring but, other than that, it has been able to raise most of its money relatively quietly.
“We do have some annual donations and corporate donations and a small group has always known about what we are doing. But we’re kind of doing it in a very quiet way in the background,” Shay said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has, however, resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 bowling tournaments. Mahoney said the bowling tournament is expected to return May 5 at Game Time Lanes & Entertainment.
People interested in participating in the tournament can go to the foundation’s website at www.sgtjordanmshaymemorialfoundation.org/.
“I would say about 90% of our funding comes from that bowling tournament every year,” Mahoney said. “We did do a calendar raffle instead of the bowling tournament last year but the main fundraiser is the tournament.”
