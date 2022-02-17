AMESBURY — The Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc. has selected three outstanding Amesbury High School alumni to induct into the 19th Annual Hall of Honor on May 6.
Billie McLane, a retired teacher at Amesbury Elementary School, will be honored as the Former Educator.
Dr. Jessica Cassavaugh, MD, PhD, has been selected as the Former Student, Class of 2000. Dr. Cassavaugh is a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center as well as a published researcher.
And Jason Regis, the owner of Hodgie’s Ice Cream, will be inducted as the Friend of Education.
The public will meet these three Amesbury Famous people at the Hall of Honor reception and program on Friday, May 6. which will be held at Amesbury High School from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit AEFI’s website at aefionline.com for information about sponsorships and tickets.
