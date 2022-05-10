AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove has submitted a $71.3 million draft budget proposal to the City Council, a proposal accounting for a 2.9% overall increase in spending over last year’s approved $69.1 million.
The council is scheduled to give the proposed budget a first reading during its meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, May 10, at 7 p.m.
Budget hearings are scheduled to begin on Monday, May 16, and the City Council must adopt an operating budget by the beginning of the next fiscal year on July 1. Fiscal Year 2023 begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2023.
Chief of Staff Ann Marie Casey said the mayor is currently engaged in contract negotiations with all five of its public sector unions and is waiting for their completion before issuing an official budget proposal.
Spending for the Fire Department in FY23 would increase by roughly $1 million, to $3.9 million under Gove’s draft budget.
The Police Department’s proposed $4.6 million operating budget is up $1.1 million over last year‘s spending, and the Public Works Department would see an increase in spending of $902,984 in its $1.7 million draft budget.
Casey said the consolidation of landline phones systems and software for all city departments accounts for a $504,646 jump in the proposed Information Technology budget of $851,446. That department’s approved budget last year was $346,800.
The School Committee unanimously approved a proposed $35.5 million operating budget last month and the mayor’s proposed budget is expected to cut roughly $300,000 from that amount, giving the schools $34.4 million.
The School Committee is expected to hold a Budget and Finance Subcommittee meeting to discuss the budget numbers further before its scheduled May 16 meeting.
The mayor’s draft budget proposal would also increase spending in Gove’s office by $22,277 for a $306,340 total.
The Administration and Finance Department would see an additional $44,009 in spending, for a $333,890 budget in FY 2023 under the mayor’s draft budget.
If ultimately approved, the Assessor’s Office would receive an additional $42,558 (going to $224,942 from $182,384); the Treasurer’s Office budget would go to $237,454 from $203,753; and the City Clerk’s Office would increase spending to $198,353 from $193,077.
The Office of Community and Economic Development would receive an increase of $22,663 in spending under the draft budget proposal’s $317,979 allocation.
The Health Inspector’s proposed $108,424 budget has been increased by $13,424 over last year’s numbers, while the Council on Aging is down $4,700, thanks to a grant-funded assistant director in its proposed $157,281 budget.
Spending for the Amesbury Public Library would see an additional $8,285 in spending under the draft budget proposal with a $879,471 line item.
To see the mayor’s draft budget order: www.amesburyma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2587/2022-001-FY23-Budget-PDF.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
