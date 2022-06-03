AMESBURY — The threat of rain couldn't keep the Amesbury High School Class of 2022 from excitedly grabbing their diplomas Friday evening.
A total of 124 students graduated, with the outdoor ceremony held at Landry Memorial Stadium.
Principal Danielle Ricci started the evening by asking those in attendance to observe a moment of silence to mark the passing of the high school's cafeteria manager, Jeanne Sheehan, who died earlier in the week.
Class President Zoe Glenn took some time to praise the work of "Winnie the Pooh" author A. A. Milne, who Glenn said "expressed ideas of life, friendship and mental health through his storytelling."
"Class of 2022, we have been on an incredible journey through our Hundred Acre Wood and luckily we're just getting started," Glenn said.
Glenn told her classmates it is important to look back on yesterday because it, "is the reason you are who you are today."
Who you were as freshmen is nothing like you who you are now and that is perfectly all right, said Glenn.
"You made countless mistakes, found passion in your hobbies, sports, arts, whatever it may be, and it molded you into the graduate you are today," she said.
The Class of 2022 has already lived through wars, protests and a global pandemic and its history is what will set it apart from other generations, according to Glenn.
"We are relentless when it comes to the things we are passionate about and I know it will only serve us well, as we go forward," she said.
Glenn added she and her fellow graduates are now in charge of their next great adventure and added the best part is not knowing how they will get there.
"You can make a plan, work hard and take the steps you think are necessary and, all of a sudden, life will hit you with a curveball and everything will change. But I have no doubt this class will make it to where they are meant to be," she said.
Glenn admitted that the pressures of everyday life can cause her to forget that each day is a gift but she also knows that tomorrow "will always come."
"I can choose to wake up differently, have a different outlook, and in turn, treat that day like a gift. Please, as you move into this next chapter, remember to enjoy your days. As I think we are all starting to realize, time really does fly," she said.
Valedictorian Amelia Kirby told her classmates they are about to create new relationships, test their knowledge and perhaps embark upon their biggest adventures yet.
"Many of us will enter the workforce and many of us will attend college or university, either way we must face many changes, rigorous schedules and the lifetime of hard work that is ahead of us," Kirby said.
Kirby went on to say that play is the remedy for the challenges she and her classmates face, moving forward.
"Any enjoyable and natural exploration, whether it be socially or individually, is considered play. So, class of 2022, I challenge you to work hard, to succeed in your endeavors and follow your dreams," she said.
Solomon Browne said he learned he was going to be class salutatorian on the same day that he found out he had testicular cancer.
The next thing Browne knew, he had missed the last weeks of his high school career while recovering from surgery.
"The first step to solving a problem is recognizing it. The moment you see yourself bound to that pendulum, you can start taking steps away from it, in whatever direction you like. But, no matter how much you may want to put the past behind you, no matter how far you go from the pendulum you were stuck at, you can't change where you came from. Everything you have been is a part of the person you are today," he said.
Browne said he was told two weeks ago that he has a 50% chance of his cancer reoccurring but he was also told that it can be treated.
"The farther out I am from the original case, the less likely it is to reoccur but the chance is still there," he said.
Amesbury has served Browne and his classmates well, he said, but added now is the time to break free from the norm.
"Even if we don't meet again, we'll always be a part of each other, for better or for worse. In sickness and in health. But today we will part," he said.
Ricci told the Class of 2022 that they were underclassmen when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 but returned to their school as leaders in 2021.
"You rose to the challenge with grace and helped to bring back so many parts of the student culture that make AHS great," she said.
Friday's graduates will "break stereotypes and absolutely shatter glass ceilings," said Ricci, who added they are not a group to be defined by societal expectations but will, instead, change them.
"Your class is not one to achieve just for the sake of achievement or make choices just because they're what's expected of you," she said.
Ricci also said the faculty and staff of Amesbury High School often speak of the Class of 2022's compassion and empathy, over its academic achievements.
"They talk about you as good humans and, if there's one thing I want for Amesbury High School, it's to send good humans into our world," she said.
The Class of 2022, Ricci explained, is building a future where people won't be defined by how they look but rather, who they are on the inside.
"That gives me hope," she said.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews told the graduates their calling is theirs alone and "not a conference call."
"You're calling belongs to you, be true to yourself, be honest with yourself. Do these things and you will make the right decision or, maybe you won't. But it is your opportunity to learn and grow," she said.
