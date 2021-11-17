AMESBURY — Students and staff at Amesbury High School may have the opportunity to remove their face masks soon.
The state has mandated that all public school students and staff must wear protective face coverings unless 80% of the school population has been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews told the School Committee at its meeting Monday that the high school has a fully vaccinated rate of 82% among students and staff.
McAndrews said she will work with school nurses to discuss the next steps but intends to report her findings to the state.
“I’m going to submit the application for waivers from the state so that we at least get that step out of the way,” McAndrews said.
The superintendent added that she does not expect to be able to eliminate the mask mandate before the holiday break in December.
“This is probably not the most intelligent time to remove masks moving forward,” she said. “But, we want to have the paperwork in hand as we come out of the holiday break.”
If the state waives the mandate, Amesbury High would join 13 public schools, including Ashland High, Hopkinton High, Norwell High, Franklin High and Westborough High schools, that no longer require masks.
