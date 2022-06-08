AMESBURY — Amesbury High School has lost a woman the superintendent called its “heart and soul.”
Jeanne Sheehan, a self-described “lunch lady,” worked in the school cafeteria for 23 years but died June 1 at Anna Jaques Hospital while surrounded by her family.
The 60-year-old cafeteria manager leaves behind her husband of 37 years, Peter, three children and three grandchildren.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews said she met Sheehan when she first came to the district as athletic director 16 years ago.
“She really was the heart and soul of the high school,” McAndrews said. “She was an incredible woman and was just one of a kind.”
Assistant cafeteria manager Karen Clark said she is three days older than Sheehan, they both came from local families with nine children, and were lifelong friends.
“We always joked that we were twins because we could always finish each other’s thoughts or actions without ever having to say a word,” she said.
The two friends became co-workers about 20 years ago when Sheehan asked Clark to come work in the Amesbury High School cafeteria.
“We could work a full, six-hour shift and not say a word to each other but we still knew each other’s moods,” Clark said of her late friend. “It’s really, really difficult to have lost her so suddenly. She was just the dearest friend, the best manager, and the best partner in crime here at the kitchen. I could go on forever and ever.”
Only a handful of women work in the school’s cafeteria, so Sheehan managed a “closely-knit group,” according to Clark.
“Losing a friend is difficult but losing someone who you are side by side with every day is something I can’t even fathom yet,” Clark said.
Anne Nadeau had known Sheehan since they were both in second grade. They also worked together at Amesbury High School.
Nadeau said Sheehan was a trustworthy friend with whom she took many road trips.
“We had a great friendship, we truly did,” she said.
Sheehan was always giving of herself, according to McAndrews. The cafeteria manager formed a volunteer group called the Kitchen Krusaders that raised more than $3,000 for the Our Neighbors’ Table children’s summer lunch program in 2016.
It was often a secret benefactor for students who could not afford to pay their school lunch tabs at the end of the school year.
“If the kids ever found out about that, it was by accident because she wanted absolutely no recognition for what she was doing,” the superintendent said. “Jeanne was always working behind the scenes and never wanted to be at the center of attention. But she wanted to make sure that everybody else was.”
“She loved the kids,” McAndrews said. “She was very special and I was really proud to be her friend. Every day feels different here, right now,” she said.
A charity to help support Amesbury Public School students in need has been set up in Sheehan’s honor and donations can be made at https://gofund.me/3c45b868.
The GoFundMe campaign was set up Sunday with an initial goal of $2,500 and $5,925 had already been raised by Tuesday afternoon.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.