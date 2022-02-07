AMESBURY — Masks could be coming off at Amesbury High School as soon as next week if the superintendent gets her way.
A state mandate requires that all public school students and staff wear protective face coverings unless 80% of the building's occupants have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews told the School Committee at its meeting Monday night that the high school's students and staff have reached a rate of least 82% fully vaccinated and she intends to ask the state for the option to remove masks.
McAndrews initially intended to petition the state after the high school reached a vaccination rate of 82% in mid-November.
But the superintendent did say at the time that she did not intend to remove masks until after the holiday break.
State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley ended up extending the mask mandate through February due to an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases over the holidays.
"I am sure the rate is higher now," McAndrews said. "It was about 82% or 83% when I asked previously. But because we were heading into the holidays, I just wasn't sure if it was the right time."
McAndrews also made sure to let the committee know Monday that wearing a mask at the high school would remain optional if the state decides to waive its mandate.
"I am sure that there are many people who are fully vaccinated who will continue to wear the masks, students and staff alike," McAndrews said.
The superintendent also said she intends to begin looking closely at the district's other four schools to see if they can soon receive the mask opt-out option.
The committee must approve the mask removal option. McAndrews said she hopes to receive approval from the state before the next meeting Feb. 15.
Amesbury would join 13 other public schools, including Ashland, Hopkinton, Franklin, Norwell and Westborough high schools, in eliminating face masks if the state and School Committee approve McAndrews' request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.