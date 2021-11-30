AMESBURY — Volunteers are preparing for a favorite local tradition when the Amesbury Holiday Parade returns to downtown Saturday afternoon.
Michelle Lamott is a co-chair of the volunteer parade committee along with Kate Currie and Jessica Ducrow.
While the parade has been an annual favorite for more than 50 years, the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the committee to cancel last year’s event.
But Lamott said she will be excited to see the parade return when it proceeds from Sparhawk and Greenleaf streets to Market Square on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
“This will give us all a little bit of time together,” Lamott said. “We haven’t had a lot of that over the past two years and it really feels like we are doing it for the first time again.”
The parade caps off each year with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus and the lighting of the Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas tree.
“We will light the tree about 5 p.m.,” Lamott said. “This is a definite return to normalcy, so we are excited.”
Lamott promised that the holiday parade will be the biggest one yet.
“I’m nervous but I am also excited to welcome everyone back,” she said. “We have over 40 parade registrations. We will have a lot of our usual members but we also have some additions to the parade.”
The Amesbury Carriage Museum will be part of the parade for the first time as will the Lake Attitash Association and Vermette’s Super Market, Lamott said.
“This is the first time ever that Vermette’s will be here,” she said. “So we are very excited about that.”
Fire engines from surrounding communities and as far as Exeter and Stratham, New Hampshire, will participate in the parade and the Acton Minutemen will march as well.
“We revamped the website and had to do some digging and found out that the first parade was in 1943,” Lamott said. “To our understanding, there have been 57 parades so far.”
Organizing the annual parade is a lot of work but it can also leave organizers with a strong sense of pride and community, according to Lamott.
“This is a favorite of mine and it is a city favorite. It really feels like we’re getting one of our big events back,” she said. “People not only participate but they look forward to it. They send us emails telling us how excited they are to get their floats going or their groups ready. We’re definitely going to pull it all off this weekend and we are about as ready as we will ever be.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
