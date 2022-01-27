AMESBURY — The recent stretch of cold weather may not have been greeted warmly by everyone but it creates the perfect conditions to bring back the ice rink at Town Park this weekend.
Former City Councilor Anne Ferguson, Sal Begis and Butch Chasse organized a team of roughly 15 volunteers who have spent many a frigid evening making the ice for the rink over the past week.
“It takes about an hour and a half to two hours each night to do the icing,” Ferguson said. “We wanted to take advantage of the really cold temperatures.”
Skaters will not need to pay an admission fee to use the ice rink. It will be open seven days a week – until the ice melts or is covered with snow – from daybreak until 9 p.m.
“Bring your own skates,” Ferguson said.
The rink was started by the late Richard Gale in the mid-2000s and it has had an on-and-off-again history given the nature of ice making in New England.
Ferguson said warmer winter temperatures and the COVID-19 pandemic have conspired to keep the rink from operating in the past two years but she hopes to have people skating on it by Friday.
“We need about five days of nighttime temperatures between 20 and 30 degrees,” Ferguson said. “It’s even better if it’s colder than that but you also need daytime temperatures that don’t go over 40 degrees.”
Mayor Kassandra Gove said in an email that she’s looking forward to hitting the ice herself.
“The pandemic really made us realize how important year-round outdoor programming is and we were learning more about four-season placemaking in public spaces,” Gove said. “So, the skating rink coming back was just perfect timing.”
The water used to make the ice costs roughly $150, according to Caitlin Thayer, the city’s communications director.
Although making and maintaining the ice is a cold and lonely job sometimes, it can have its benefits, according to Ferguson.
“It is so quiet and you get to look up and see the stars up there,” Ferguson said. “We also have spotlights that we put on for night skating and it is very peaceful.”
Ferguson added that she and fellow volunteers are always looking for more help – making and maintaining the ice as well as clearing snow.
Interested volunteers can go to the “Let’s Bring Back the Rink at Amesbury Town Park” Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/groups/818145932167976.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.