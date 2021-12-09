AMESBURY — The city’s 13th inaugural ceremony will be held Jan. 3 at Amesbury High School.
Mayor Kassandra Gove and city councilors are expected to be sworn in to two-year terms. The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. in Francis E. Lawlor Auditorium.
Gove will begin her second term. Peter Frey will be sworn in as the new District 5 city councilor.
Newly elected members of the School Committee, Planning Board, Library Board of Trustees and Housing Authority will also be sworn in.
Face masks must be worn and all are welcome to attend.
In 2019, the inaugural ceremony was to be held at the high school but an electrical problem forced the city to move the event to City Hall at the last moment.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.