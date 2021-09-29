AMESBURY — It has been a long time coming but the Amesbury Carriage Museum is ready to open the doors to its Industrial History Center in the Upper Millyard next week.
John Mayer is the executive director of the museum, which launched a $700,000 capital campaign in 2018 to build the center in 2,700 square feet of space in the Amesbury Industrial Supply building.
But the COVID-19 pandemic increased construction costs and the museum would end up needing to raise more than $920,000.
Mayer said Tuesday the nonprofit organization’s capital campaign was successful in raising $935,000, almost all of which went directly into building the Industrial History Center. The center will celebrate its grand opening Oct. 15.
“This has been a lot of work,” he said. “Things happened during the process that we didn’t expect but we are here and things are happening now. There are a lot of people who wanted to have this come to be and there are a lot of people behind me that made this happen.”
Mayer said the center’s “museum without walls” programming will focus on the history of industry and work life in Amesbury.
“We are talking the entire arc of human endeavors in Amesbury,” he said. “From the Native Americans and going all the way up into the 20th century.”
The former 1826 factory space has been filled with the Industrial History Center’s exhibits, which will be display along with a S.R. Bailey Whalebone Road Wagon carriage built in 1896.
“The carriage will be one of the first things that you see when you come in the door,” Mayer said. “But we want people to recognize that there is so much more to the story than carriages. There were water-powered grist mills for grain. We will also have one nail from the J.P. Perkins Nail Co., which was one of the first nail factories in North America right here in Amesbury. We also had textile making and hat making. It is pretty amazing to think about all that happened here.”
The center will feature a community meeting room and an educational component tied to local schools.
“Every few months, we will bring in a new exhibit, which will be mostly two-dimensional but there will be a reason for people to come back,” he said. “Then, we will have some other supporting displays on the story of Amesbury history. There will also be an orientation space for schoolkids and walking tours will take off from here as well.”
The Industrial History Center project has received donations from about 200 donors and organizations, including the Institution for Savings, the Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation and the Mary Alice Arakelian Foundation.
The names of individual donors and organizations that gave more than $1,000, such as Amesbury Industrial Supply owner Gregg Jardis and ARC Technologies founder Dan Healey, have been included in a gear works, movable sculpture wall display.
“We have pretty much spent up to $900,000 on the history center and we still need to spend a little bit more to finish the exhibits,” Mayer said. “The signage is still coming and it should be here next week. We are in the middle of the final push to make this space look like the museum that we want it to be.”
The grand opening will take place at the Industrial History Center, next to Flatbread Co. in the Upper Millyard, on Oct. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event will include refreshments, music and a ribbon cutting.
“We want to celebrate our accomplishment and we hope that people will help us to do that,” Mayer said.
