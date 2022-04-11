AMESBURY — The Kiwanis Club of Greater Amesbury will host a citywide cleanup Saturday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Volunteers are asked to meet at Town Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to be assigned a cleanup location.
Gloves, trash bags and hand sanitizer will be made available courtesy of Coastal Connections. Naples Pizzeria will donate pizza for volunteers.
Lunch is expected to run from noon to 1 p.m.
For more information, go to www.signupgenius.com/go/30E044CABA728A7F49-amesbury1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.