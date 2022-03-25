AMESBURY — The annual fundraiser for the Amesbury Lions Club returns to the greens of the Apple Hill Golf Club on Friday, May 6, in East Kingston, N.H.
Apple Hill Golf Club is located at 69 East Road. Tournament participation cost is $100 per golfer, with a 7:30 a.m. start. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be available at 6:30 a.m. Amesbury Lions Club member John Veilleux is the golf tournament committee chair.
Donations are sought from local businesses who would like to sponsor the golf tournament, which raises money for the charities and causes supported by the Amesbury Lions Club. Those causes include money for eye research, eye care for the needy, support for the local district's Eye Mobile, donations to local food pantries, Community Action, annual scholarships for high school seniors and the holiday gift program.
This year's tournament marks a return to outdoor and in-person tournaments, put on hold for the last two years due to the pandemic.
To sign up for the Amesbury Lions Club annual Golf Tournament, and for more tournament or club information, contact Paul Eastman, Amesbury Lions Club president, 978-609-6777 or by email, hardlabor@gmail.com.
