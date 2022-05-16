AMESBURY — The Amesbury Lions Club gathered Saturday, May 14, at Phat Cats Bistro for a special luncheon to honor two of its longtime members: Carol Casey, 80, and Rita Cartier, 96.
Casey, who has been serving Lionism for over 40 years, was recognized at the event for her extraordinary contributions to the Amesbury community. Nominated by State Senator Diana DiZoglio (First Essex) to be recognized as a Class of 2022 Commonwealth Heroine, Casey was selected by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women to receive the associated award on June 22.
Commonwealth Heroines are described as incredible women who are recognized as leaders and contributors to their community and the Commonwealth. They are women who don’t always make the news, but truly make a difference. According to the Commission, Casey was selected because she is a woman who, without fanfare or recognition, uses her time, talent, spirit, and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others.
Casey’s long and dedicated service spans her adult lifetime and includes the Amesbury Lions Club, the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Amesbury Girl Scouts, Holy Family Parish, Northern Essex Elder Transport, the Amesbury Council on Aging, and the Amesbury community-at-large through her responsible career as a nurse/EMT/medical assistant.
At the luncheon, state Rep. James Kelcourse (Amesbury/Newburyport) presented Casey with a Massachusetts House of Representatives citation, noting Casey as “someone who simply loves to serve her community.” And adding, “We are all better off with wonderful people like Carol in the world and all that she does to help people.”
Cartier, who has been serving Lionism for over 50 years, is known by her Lion colleagues as the “Pit-Bull” of the Club, considered such because of her dogged approach to serving her community and making sure the Club has the necessary funds to do so. Cartier has spent countless hours helping to do good deeds and raising funds to do more good deeds. She has worked tirelessly at fundraisers like Lion Monte Carlo nights, Recycle Days, Golf Tournaments, Light Bulb Sales, Dances, Circuses and Carnivals to raise funds. And Cartier has engaged herself just as tirelessly at community service including Lions blood banks, serving meals, eye screenings and more.
According to Amesbury Lion and Past District Governor Joni Baptiste, “Cartier was lovingly given the nickname “Pit-Bull” because they say when a pit-bull latches on to something, they don’t let go; Lion Cartier held on using her whining and winning ways until every last raffle ticket was sold.” Baptiste added, “Sometimes at our Lions recycle days, we wondered if Rita was going to crawl in through a car window to sell a ticket or even get run over before allowing the would-be donor to drive on.”
In recognition of Cartier’s incredible service to the Amesbury Lions and to her lifelong community, PDG Baptiste presented Cartier in absentia (Cartier was stricken with COVID-19 48 hours before the event) with a Lions Club International Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. The award recognizes outstanding individuals, and is named for Lions Club founder, Melvin Jones. The Award is the highest form of Lion’s recognition for those who exemplify humanitarian ideals consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. Baptiste said in presenting the award, “Rita Cartier is the recipient of this award because for over 50 years, she has been a model of exemplary service to the Amesbury Lions and the Amesbury community, which she has faithfully served; notwithstanding she is our very dear, my very dear and cherished friend, the ‘Pit-Bull’ Amesbury Lion Mary Rita Cartier.”
