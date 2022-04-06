AMESBURY — Recognizing the problem of growing numbers of electronics that need recycling, the Amesbury Lions Club is holding its 33rd Electronics Recycling Day on Saturday, April 23, when club members will be available to safely discard most anything that has a plug just as they have been doing twice a year (excluding the pandemic year) since 2004.
Longtime Amesbury Lions Recycling Project Coordinator Joni Baptiste points out, “According to the Consumer Electronics Association, the average American household uses about 28 electronic products such as personal computers, mobile phones, televisions and e-readers, as well as a magnitude of other plug-in items. With an ever-increasing supply of new electronic gadgets, the Environmental Protection Agency's facts and figures about materials waste show that Americans generated more than 2.7 million tons of consumer electronics goods waste annually.”
“That’s a whole lot of junk polluting our environment if not properly recycled,” Baptiste said.
Lions members will accept electronics waste and household batteries beginning at 9 a.m. until noon on April 23 at Allied Computer Brokers), 69R Haverhill Road (Route 110), Amesbury.
Access can be gained through the driveway between Jackson Lumber and Planet Fitness. In addition to accepting drop-off recyclables, the Amesbury Lions will come directly to homes or businesses to pick up the waste to be recycled for a nominal fee.
Call 978-465-7799 to schedule a pickup; also, a detailed fact sheet can be downloaded from the web at bit.ly/ALCrecycle4_22.
Proceeds from the recycling event, and other Lions Club events, go toward the Lions’ charitable endeavors, most notably the prevention and cure of blindness.
Said Baptiste: “Lions roar; and I’m asking the community to please roar along with us by recycling electronics with the Amesbury Lions; and by doing so, you’ll be helping to protect human health and the environment from the potentially harmful effects associated with electronics’ improper handling and disposal, while at the same time helping Lions help others.”
