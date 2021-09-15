AMESBURY — The Amesbury Lions Club will collect items on Oct. 2 that may otherwise be thrown out or take up valuable space.
The collection will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Allied Computer Brokers, 69 rear Haverhill Road.
The following is a list of recyclable items, including, but not limited to: Computer towers, keyboards, laptops, VCRs, copiers, DVD players, stereo equipment, radios, small electronics, vacuum cleaners and microwave ovens. The fee is $4 per item.
TVs up to 19 inches – $25 each; TVs 20 inches or more – $40. CRT and flat-panel monitors, $12; air-conditioning units, dehumidifiers and small dorm refrigerators — $20. Car tires, no rim, $5; car tires with rim, $10; truck tires, no rim, $20; and truck tires with rim, $25. No cost for car batteries, hearing aids, print cartridges, cell phones or eye glasses.
For $10, the Lions will pick up multiple items. The items must be in the driveway or curbside. The pickup fee is waived for senior citizens and adults with disabilities.
Call 978-465-7799 no later than Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. to schedule a pickup.
The Lions will also collect cans of soup to stock local food pantries. For every can of soup donated people will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win $50.
Soup donations are accepted whether a person has anything to recycle.
Soup donations will be accepted up to Oct. 12 at these locations: Phat Cats, 65 Market St., Gould Insurance, 41 Sparhawk St., Coco Early, 87 Main St., or the Amesbury City Hall treasurer’s office, 62 Friend St.
The Lions will be following COVID-19 guidelines for everyone’s safety. The event will be held rain or shine.
The club accepts cash or checks made payable to Amesbury Lions Club. For a full list of acceptable items, visit the Amesbury Lions Facebook page.
