AMESBURY -- When the Amesbury Lions Club learned of a need in the community they were quick to respond.
Due to COVID restrictions, the children at both elementary schools can't use the drinking water bubblers to fill their water containers.
The Amesbury Lions decided to find a way to help. A call was placed to Shaheen Brothers and arrangements made to purchase and deliver 1,000 bottles of water to the Cashman Elementary School on Lions Mouth Road and the same amount to the Amesbury Elementary School on South Hampton Road.
Another need was for child-sized disposable masks at the schools. Sometimes the children forget to bring them and they are required to wear one to protect themselves and their classmates. An email to check in with school nurse Nicole Quadros to make sure they got the appropriate type, an online search, and 750 child-sized masks were ordered to be shipped directly to the school.
In other news, the Lions are collecting all sizes of winter coats at Coco Early on Main Street and City Hall on Friend Street, as well as soup at Coco Early, City Hall, Gould Insurance on Sparhawk and Phat Cats on Market Street. These items are given to people who need warm winter coats and food.
