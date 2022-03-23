AMESBURY — The city is inviting residents to take part in the development of the proposed Merrimack River District.
Mayor Kassandra Gove has been exploring the possibility of creating an East End smart growth overlay district in the area of Route 110, Clarks Road and Elm Street since 2020.
Gove said the Merrimack River District would be an offshoot of the East End proposal.
The district would begin at the former Trader Alan’s truck stop parcel at 21 Pond View Ave. and run along the river, all the way up and through the Point Shore area to Elm Street and the Newburyport and Salisbury borders.
“We have zoomed out a little bit and expanded our view,” Gove said during a Facebook Live appearance Thursday.
The city received a $75,000 state planning grant last year and has been looking into recreational and housing opportunities, as well as traffic calming measures in the proposed Merrimack River District.
“We heard from residents that they wanted us to look more comprehensively at what the benefits and the impacts of the district would be,” Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland said. “We would be looking at pedestrians, cars, quality of life, housing affordability, lots of things that are criteria for quality of life.”
The city will host three planning meetings when residents can work on developing scenarios for the proposed district.
The first workshop will be a driving tour of the area on Friday, April 8, at 3 p.m.
“We will be driving in a caravan,” Cleveland said.
A second planning workshop will also take place on April 8 from 6 to 8 p.m., while another planning session will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.
The mayor asked that interested people register for each event ahead of time at www.amesburyma.gov/MRDPlanning.
“You can attend one or two or three of the sessions, any time you are able to give and participate, we would love to have you,” Gove said.
Cleveland said the city plans to create design charettes, or focused planning and design meetings, to show and discuss potential uses in three key Amesbury areas: the proposed East End smart growth district; the marina area; and the West End area near the Village at Bailey Pond and the old truck stop.
“What would those scenarios look like and would it be better to just have the Village at Bailey’s Pond there and go with a smaller use on Trader Alan’s?” Cleveland asked.
The city’s gateway at the Newburyport and Salisbury borders is another area of interest in the East End for Cleveland, who is also looking into the area around Burger King and the former Friendly’s restaurant at the intersection of Route 110 and Elm Street.
This is a busy road; the Interstate 95 south and north exits to Peabody and Boston and southern New Hampshire, respectively, are close to this part of Amesbury.
“I think it is good for people to know what the book ends are for a particular project,” Cleveland said. “We will begin playing with those scenarios and people will tell us what they think should happen.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
