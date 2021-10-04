AMESBURY — The city has put out a request for bids from contractors to do some quick, high-priority repair work on the Water Street parking garage.
Public Works Director Rob Desmarais said the lower level of the structure has been closed since March because concrete has been falling from the upper level.
“It is unsafe there for a number of reasons,” Desmarais said. “It’s not falling apart, but the concrete is falling.”
He said the city has also made sure that the top level of the parking structure is safe.
“We have some plates up top so you can use the top but you can’t use the bottom,” Desmarais said. “Now, we are looking for bids for someone to repair it.”
The city placed a legal notice in The Daily News on Monday that called for bids from contractors to replace expansion and concrete joints; perform limited concrete T-beam repairs; and install protective debris netting.
Desmarais said the project has an estimated $200,000 budget and he expects the work should be done by the end of November.
“These are short-term repairs, just to get it back open,” he said. “That should give us three to five years to come up with a more extensive plan.”
