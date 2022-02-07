AMESBURY — Senior housing, playing fields, playgrounds and even a theater are among some hoped-for uses for the former Trader Alan’s truck stop on Route 150.
Mayor Kassandra Gove designated the 7.7-acre parcel at 21 Pond View Ave., as surplus in 2020 and a seven-member volunteer disposition committee met virtually for a community information session on the matter on Monday, Jan. 31.
The former truck stop was abandoned in the 1990s, and the city would eventually buy the tax-foreclosed property for $1 from Thelma Titcomb in December 2001. Titcomb purchased the property from the estate of John J. Ryan for $533,385 in February 1998.
The property had previously been used as a truck stop, diner, motel, gas station and service garage. It is being utilized as Public Works Department storage and was last assessed at $177,500.
With the recent addition of the 100-unit Village at Bailey’s Pond condominium development across the street and the planned Maples Crossing sports complex under construction on South Hunt Road, the mayor also formed the disposition committee to look at potential future uses for the property last year.
The disposition committee includes Community and Economic Development Director Angela Cleveland, as well as Planning Board member Scott Kelley and at-large City Councilor Adrienne Lennon as core members.
Cleveland said on Jan. 31 that the disposition committee is looking for the highest and best use for the property that will still remain appropriate for the neighborhood.
The property abuts a large solar field and is zoned as office park which can include commercial/retail; community services programming; office and research; as well as warehouse and manufacturing uses.
District 2 City Councilor Anthony Rinaldi attended the Jan. 31 information session and mentioned his interest in seeing potential assisted living or senior housing built on the property.
School Committee member and area resident Mel Webster brought up the fact that the city is in need of rectangular playing fields and another local resident said that she would like to see a theater built there.
At-Large City Councilor Steve Stanganelli mentioned that he would like to see the property used for mixed uses, including possible playgrounds and playing fields.
According to Cleveland’s Jan. 31 presentation, the city still needs to know just what utilities are on and off site; what potential tax revenue options may be available; needs for potential uses; what the hot marketable uses may be; the traffic impact and the potential to merge the property with other parcels.
The site has also been deemed safe from previous, environmental contaminants and the city believes that ideal market conditions exist to bring the property back on the tax rolls.
According to Cleveland, the disposition committee intends to make recommendations to the mayor in either March or April, with the intent of having proposals from developers about potential allowable future uses by June.
A one-page survey is expected to be published by early March for residents to fill out and the next public hearing on the matter is expected for April 25.
Cleveland told The Daily News on Monday, Feb. 7, that she was glad to see there is ample interest in finding a productive and complementary use for the property.
“We have plenty of work to do with the disposition committee and the public on this project,” Cleveland said.
The disposition committee meets on the second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. To find out more go to: www.amesburyma.gov/disposition-committee-0.
