AMESBURY — City councilors are likely to vote next month whether to expand the retail marijuana district to encompass much of downtown and to raise the cap on the number of stores allowed.
The first order before the City Council is co-sponsored by Councilors Steve Stanganelli, Anthony Rinaldi and Michael Hogg and would cap the number of retail marijuana stores at 30% of the number of carry-out liquor licenses.
The city has nine active carry-out liquor licenses and two retail marijuana stores. If the council adopts the measure, a third retail cannabis store would be allowed.
“We could go higher but we wanted to cap it,” Rinaldi said. “We don’t want to become the cannabis capital of Massachusetts.”
Alternative Therapies Group Inc. and CNA Stores cannabis retail shops are in the city’s retail marijuana overlay district on Route 110.
The second proposal before the council, co-sponsored by Rinaldi and Stanganelli, would expand the overlay district to include the central business district. That district includes most of the downtown and the Lower Millyard.
“It would be from about the Institution for Savings and down to the one-story commercial building, right before you get to the South Hampton Road and Market Street split, just beyond Phat Cats Bistro,” Stanganelli said.
Rinaldi said the city has heard from many potential marijuana retailers about opening a store in Amesbury, but the measures before the council do not mention a particular company.
“I know that the Chamber of Commerce would love to have one in the downtown,” Rinaldi said. “That’s why we hope to open this up because it brings in foot traffic.”
Rinaldi said he believes Alternative Therapies Group and CNA Stores have proven that allowing retail marijuana sales can work in the city.
“It turned out that there are no or very little issues with this kind of a store,” Rinaldi said. “It is not a bad business to have in your downtown. So that’s what we are attempting to do.”
Both measures are expected to receive a public hearing before the City Council at its meeting Nov. 9.
“We are creating a cap, we are creating a framework, and adding more potential foot traffic to the downtown,” Stanganelli said. “That is the goal.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
