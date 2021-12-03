AMESBURY - A Newburyport District Court clinician was directed to speak to a Friend Street man Friday afternoon hours after the man allegedly bashed his SUV with a small axe.
The SUV owner, John Toomey, 39, was charged with disorderly conduct and threatening to commit a crime. At his arraignment, Toomey appeared highly agitated, repeatedly speaking over Judge William Martin as the judge said he was entering pleas of not guilty on his behalf.
"I have trouble hearing, I used to play the drums," Toomey said.
Toomey went on to ask Martin if he was either Judge Peter Doyle or Judge Allen Swan.
Moments later, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Martin to order a court doctor to evaluate Toomey to make sure he was competent to stand trial. Martin agreed.
An Essex DA's Office spokesperson said Toomey will be sent to a hospital for a competency evaluation and is due back in court on Dec. 21.
Amesbury police responded to Friend Street around 8:30 a.m. after receiving word that Toomey was threatening a neighbor and being disorderly. Officer Craig Lesage arrived in time to see him striking his maroon SUV with a small axe. LeSage ordered Toomey to drop the axe, which he did, and lay on the pavement. Toomey was arrested without incident, according to Amesbury police.
Witnesses at the property said Toomey was screaming at neighbors, making threats and telling others they “need to watch [their] backs."
Toomey initially became agitated when a neighbor refused to give him a cigarette, according to Amesbury police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.