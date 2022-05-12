AMESBURY — A Hope Drive man placed on probation earlier this week for violating a restraining order was arrested hours later after police say he violated the same restraining order.
Shane Bilodeau, 25, was arrested Tuesday at his home after police learned he reached out to a friend of the person who took out the court order against him, violating conditions of his probation.
Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte told Judge Richard Mori on Wednesday that Bilodeau told the friend "he did not give an (expletive) about the court order," prompting the friend to call local police. She asked Mori to revoke his probation and set bail at $1,000 on the new charge.
Bilodeau's attorney, Robert Condon, challenged the prejudice of the friend who reported the violation and said his client denied saying what he said.
At first Mori declined to revoked Bilodeau's release but agreed to set bail at $1,000. However, Mori changed his mind minutes earlier after being told by Belmonte that Bilodeau had posted photos of him carrying firearms on social media. Condon said the photos were not relevant to the current charges, but Mori agreed to hold Bilodeau in custody.
