AMESBURY — A local man was found dead Sunday morning inside a submerged sport utility vehicle that hours earlier crashed into a privately owned pond in Lee, New Hampshire, according to police in that town.
Matthew Hayes, 37, was in the driver's seat when police and firefighters responded to the area of 295 Wadleigh Falls Road (Route 152) about 7:30 a.m. A few hours earlier, a neighbor heard a loud noise coming from the area.
While the investigation continues, initial evidence suggests the Honda CRV was heading west on Wadleigh Falls Road when it went off the road, struck two large pine trees, and became submerged in the pond.
Assisting were units from the Newmarket Police Department, Durham Fire Department, the state Hampshire Fish and Game Department, New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, New Hampshire Marine Patrol and McGregor Ambulance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.