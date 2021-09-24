AMESBURY — The public will have until next Wednesday to have its say on the future of the Amesbury High School Indian mascot.
The School Committee approved the formation of a Mascot Review Committee in May after a pair of high school seniors made the case that the school's mascot is based on a racial stereotype and should be phased out over a five-year period.
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews told the School Committee on Sept. 20 that the Mascot Review Committee had authored a survey which was posted on the city’s homepage, www.amesburyma.gov.
The survey asks, among other questions, whether or not a respondent thinks the mascot should be changed, as well as why.
Respondents are also asked to rate on a scale of 1-10 how much knowledge they have regarding Amesbury's indigenous tribes; if Amesbury High School should offer education about Native Americans; the respondent's ethnicity and where they are from and their relationship to the city; as well as how the community might be able to honor the lives of indigenous people.
The survey will remain online until Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.
High school vice principal of students/activities Glen Gearin is a member of the Mascot Review Committee and said Thursday that his board will meet to begin reviewing the data on Thursday, Sept. 30.
"We will be sitting down and looking at all of the surveys in detail ourselves," Gearin said. "We'll be looking at the results to see if there are any discrepancies and the like. It will be quite a bit of work. But we all knew that, going in."
The Mascot Review Committee will have until Saturday, Oct. 16 to make its recommendation to the superintendent.
McAndrews will then present her own recommendation to the School Committee to make the final decision.
McAndrews told the School Committee on Sept. 20 that she intends to make her recommendation to them "in as timely as possible a fashion."
Amesbury High School Identifier Survey 2021; https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGkLNSuNH0eDEM0rAuGjOCJdB1OAbHOqhkj9Ae_EObtJQ9iA/viewform
