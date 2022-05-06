AMESBURY — The mayor has asked the school superintendent to find $500,000 in her operating budget.
The School Committee unanimously approved a $35.5 million operating budget for the 2022-23 school year last month that included an increase of $1.05 million in spending over last year’s allocation.
The proposed school budget includes the addition of math and literacy interventionists, the creation of an intensive prekindergarten program at Cashman Elementary School, plus the reduction of athletic and transportation fees.
Mayor Kassandra Gove is, however, proposing a $35.3 million school budget, an increase of 1.7%, ($577,285) over last year’s approved numbers.
According to Chief Financial Officer Marisa Batista, the average homeowner with a property assessed at $480,218 can expect to pay an additional $170.19 annually in property taxes if the School Committee’s recommended budget is adopted by the City Council, while the average homeowner can expect to pay an additional $93.14 if the mayor’s budget is approved.
Gove told the School Committee at its meeting at Amesbury High School on Monday night that she is concerned about the city’s excess tax levy capacity.
A municipality may only tax its residents an additional 2.5% in property taxes each year before triggering an override under Proposition 2½ and the excess levy capacity is the potential reserve it has remaining.
“You get to leave a little fuel in the tank, if you will,” Gove said.
The city had a $4.7 million excess levy capacity in fiscal 2020. That number fell to $3.5 million in fiscal 2021 and $2.8 million in fiscal 2022.
According to the mayor, if her administration had approved all of her department heads’ budget requests this year, the excess level capacity would have fallen to only $180,000 for fiscal 2023.
The city is projecting all of its revenues (including motor vehicle and cannabis retail excise taxes, as well as hotel, motel and meals taxes) will be down this year. Gove said the COVID-19 pandemic is the likely cause.
Inflation is also costing the city more in construction and subscription costs.
“We are just as impacted as everybody else,” she said.
Rather than face a future of Proposition 2½ override votes, the mayor said she has asked all of her department heads to make reductions in their budgets before she presents the city’s proposed operating number to the City Council, which is next scheduled to meet on Tuesday, May 10.
“One of the easiest things to do is to say no positions can be put in place or, a hiring freeze, if you will,” she said.
Gove has asked Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews and Director of Finance and Operations Joan Liporto to also look at potential budget reductions in the schools.
McAndrews told the School Committee that she has found $195,783 in potential reductions which could be made: $67,000 in long-term substitute funding; $13,000 by restoring athletic fees; $7,500 in new building professional development funding; $10,000 by performing an internal student activity account audit; $56,000 with a multipurpose facilities technician floater; and $42,283 in teacher column moves.
An additional $216,792 could also be found in potential school choice offsets such as: $33,124 for iPad leases; $66,834 to hire Amesbury Middle School and Cashman Elementary School adjustment counselors; $66,834 to hire middle school and Cashman math interventionists; and $50,000 to hire a communication specialist.
McAndrews said she is also looking at funding a middle school and high school adjustment counselor ($65,014) through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSR) funds.
“This doesn’t take anything away from kids, directly. It preserves the support that we had wanted to put in place for our students,” she said.
Committee member Mel Webster said McAndrews’ plans amounted to putting a Band-Aid on the problem and suggested cutting the communication specialist position entirely.
Voters passed a $60.5 million debt exclusion to build a new elementary school on Lions Mouth Road in 2019, which Gove said has left many residents feeling as if they’re being taxed to the max.
“We could have done that within our levy capacity at that time but we didn’t. We did it as a debt exclusion. So the taxpayer is already feeling all of that, as if we were taxing to the ceiling,” she said.
The city’s Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School assessment also jumped up over 13% (roughly $235,000) this year according to the mayor, who also said she has talked to other city departments about starting the budgeting process for Fiscal Year 2024 in July to look at potential changes and restructuring how the city spends its money in the next year.
Webster voiced his support for maintaining a healthy excess tax levy capacity.
“It has so many negative connotations if you are passing Proposition 2½ overrides for your operating costs. It is just like the worst thing that you can ask people to do and it causes so much consternation and anger,” he said.
Gove said the School Committee could hold another meeting in the near future, when it could go through the budget again.
“We either go in with the same number or we don’t. But I suspect the City Council will be looking for the solution that preserves levy capacity and is sensitive to the tax increase,” she said.
Webster suggested that a Budget and Finance Subcommittee meeting of the whole should be held prior to the School Committee’s May 16 meeting.
Title IX complaints
The mayor also told the School Committee at its May 2 meeting that the city has received Title IX complaints. Title IX is a federal civil rights law which prohibits sex-based discrimination in education programs that receive federal funding.
The city takes its duty to provide equal opportunities across the district seriously said Gove, who added that her administration has consulted with legal counsel, which recommends performing an audit.
“We will proceed with that process and share the results with the community when we have them,” she said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
