AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove thanked the city's everyday heroes and reflected on her first term in office during her second inaugural address Monday night.
Gove also praised fellow elected officials, including members of the City Council and School Committee, and thanked them for their service while sharing the stage at Amesbury High School. She looked back at her first two years in office.
"At my last inauguration, I made a promise to always listen and work to do what’s best for the future of Amesbury," Gove said. "I promised to be transparent. To communicate what’s going on and how decisions are being made, even if and when we disagreed. My team offered an open door for your questions, ideas or just to chat. And I asked you to hold me accountable. This has been a recipe for success and it will continue."
The mayor added that she quoted the advice of Fred Rogers from the TV show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" during her first inaugural address in 2020. That advice was to slow down and appreciate silence.
She said a pandemic-plagued first term offered very little chance for her administration to smell the proverbial roses but she could always count on residents to keep her centered.
"Even in just a glimpse of silence, you all were there reminding me to slow down and stay present," Gove said. "Whether it was a comment on my Facebook Live, a homemade lawn sign waiting in the dark when I left City Hall, a note of appreciation in the mail, or a brief chat as we passed on the sidewalk, all of them so filled with kindness."
Amesbury has always been a tight-knit community and has been even more so during the pandemic, she said.
"From things like the (Chamber of Commerce) Front Steps Project and #AmesburyCares, we saw neighbors helping neighbors, businesses helping residents and our students, and our team at the city working so hard to support the community," Gove said.
She quoted Mister Rogers again Monday night, saying that he believed those who responded to the needs they saw every day were his heroes.
"Over the last two years, so many of you saw a need and responded," Gove said. "We are fortunate to have many heroes in Amesbury. Folks who donated to Aid 4 Amesbury to help others in need. Those who volunteered to do grocery shopping for our seniors and high-risk neighbors.
"The folks who showed up to work at our grocery stores and gas stations, putting themselves at risk to ensure that life could continue on," she added. "And, of course, our first responders and health care workers who have been responding to all of our medical needs and comforting us in incredibly difficult times."
Gove thanked members of the city's more than 35 volunteer boards who had to navigate through virtual and hybrid meetings to make sure that projects, policies and programs continued.
"Despite the pandemic, we have made significant progress in the city," Gove said. "As we kick off 2022, it might feel like we are taking a few steps back regarding public health. But I assure you the future is bright.
"This is an exciting time to be in Amesbury," she added. "And together as we respond to the needs of our community with a shared responsibility, we will make history."
