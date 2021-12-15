AMESBURY — It looks as if the School Committee will have some hard choices to make about Amesbury Middle School’s roof and Amesbury High School’s hot water boiler next year.
District facilities director Matthew Bennett appeared before the committee at its meeting Monday and presented a report on the middle school’s 25-year-old roof.
Bennett said Ohio-based Tremco Roofing recently performed a preliminary assessment of the roof and concluded that extensive moisture ruined about 15,000 square feet of insulation.
The sixth- and eighth-grade wings, the gymnasium and girls locker room, and the performing arts center were affected the most, the report said.
Bennett said his workers have been patching sections of the roof for many years but it continues to leak.
“We really need to discuss finding a way to fund getting this roof done as quickly as possible,” he said. “I know that it is a tremendous financial strain but it is something that will continue to get worse as time goes on. It is never going to get better.”
Tremco advised that a fluid material could be applied to particular locations as a temporary fix, instead of replacing the entire roof.
Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates Inc. of Boston studied the roof in 2018 and estimated that $1.8 million to $2.6 million would be needed to either repair or replace it, according to Joan Liporto, the district’s director of business and operations.
Liporto said the district applied twice to the Massachusetts School Building Authority’s accelerated repair program and was denied twice in the past four years because of the roof’s relatively young age.
Committee member Mel Webster said the state prioritizes repairs to buildings that are at least 28 or 29 years old.
“I know it is a lot of money but it has been deferred way too long,” Webster said. “I have no confidence that we’re going to get any money from the state.”
The committee considered options on Monday for repairing sections of the roof, starting with the most affected areas.
“I’m afraid that we are holding ourselves to the standard of a full replacement at the detriment of doing anything,” committee Chairwoman Mayor Kassandra Gove said. “We can’t afford to do that anymore. That is why we are where we are.”
Bennett also gave the committee the news Monday that the hot water boiler at the high school is in danger of wearing out soon.
Bennett said he approached a vendor who told him the boiler could last 12 months or it could last 12 days, and estimated a replacement cost of $45,000.
“It’s operational, it functions very well,” Bennett said. “But it is one thing that we need to address.”
No votes were taken on either issue Monday night but Webster said the city should address the boiler issue as soon as possible and proposed transferring $45,000 from the district’s school choice account.
Amesbury Middle School roof assessment: https://www.amesburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif6891/f/events/amesbury_middle_school-_roof_assessment_report-_12.7.21.pdf.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.