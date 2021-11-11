AMESBURY — The trolley will be rolling again when the Amesbury Open Studios and More tour celebrates its 25th anniversary with a return to form this weekend.
The realities of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Amesbury Cultural Council to hold the virtual, weeklong Open Studios event last year but the tour’s free trolley will again be making 10 stops to open artisan studios and shops on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rachel Wood, a co-chair of the Amesbury Cultural Council, promised a fun, local viewing and shopping event just ahead of the holiday season.
“I’ve heard it said that the work of local artists is not sitting in a shipping container in the ocean,” Wood said. “Most of the artists will be selling their works if you want to buy something. But the trolley is free and there are no admission fees.”
City Hall will be the first stop on the weekend trolley tour.
“We will have a group of artists there who don’t have studios in town,” Wood said, and there will be a raffle with 15 or 16 items available.
The 2021 Open Studios and More tour will also be making use of the Upper Millyard.
“That really hasn’t been used for a couple of years and the Sparhawk School will be doing community art in the Amesbury Cultural Center,” Wood said. “I believe they will be doing some sculptures in there that people can come in and contribute to.”
The Amesbury Industrial History Center will be getting in on the act by hosting family activities in the Upper Millyard on Saturday.
“We will also be having participation from the Pond Street Art Studios, 14 Cedar Street Studios, Trades Mill and many of those flagship locations that have tons of studios inside,” Wood said. “A lot of those artists will be participating this year, which we are really excited about.”
BareWolf Brewing and Brewery Silvaticus, as well as two of the downtown’s newest businesses, the alchemy + art art supply store and gallery and Caravan by HUM+BEE, will also be part of the tour.
“I think everyone is really excited to be out in the community once again,” Wood said. “It feels good to be doing things with other people. Nearly everything is also walkable if it is a nice day.”
The Open Studios map and artist directory can be found at www.amesburyopenstudios.com.
Wood also said the volunteer Amesbury Cultural Council is always looking for new members. More information can be found at www.amesburyculturalcouncil.com.
“You don’t have to be an artist but if you are excited about what we are doing, we’re always looking for more people to join,” she said.
