AMESBURY — With the Doughboy statue towering behind them, public officials, veterans and community members paid tribute Thursday to the men and women who have served in the military or are serving today.
After an opening prayer from Deacon Chuck Hall of Holy Family Parish in Amesbury and Star of the Sea in Salisbury, newly reelected Mayor Kassandra Gove welcomed the crowd of about 200 people on Veterans Day, urging the community to take time to recognize the meaning of the day.
State Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, offered words of praise for service members and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, gathered a cluster of young Scouts at the lectern and led them all in a loud “thank you” to veterans in the crowd.
P.J. Jancewicz, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was the featured speaker for the morning program. He voiced his concern about how public discourse has soured, with people too quickly criticizing others for differing points of view.
As a Marine, Jancewicz says he saw one part of his role “to defend the freedom to speak up, to speak out and to question things” in this country.
As a teacher for some 26 years, Jancewicz says he believes it’s important to study and learn from history “to avoid making those same mistakes of the past.”
He closed with, “Bless all the veterans who put their lives out there, and thank you to the citizens of Amesbury, and especially educators.
“Be good, be safe and be strong,” he said.
The names of 40 veterans and military auxiliary members from Amesbury who died in the past year were also read, with a single toll of a bell following each name.
Dan Cleary, who grew up in Amesbury and retired as a sergeant from the Amesbury Police Department, sang “God Bless America” a cappella and members of the Amesbury High School band performed a medley of armed forces themed songs.
