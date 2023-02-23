NEWBURYPORT — Host Joe DiBiase welcomes Amesbury Police Chief Craig Bailey to “Local Pulse” on Saturday to discuss a recent “swatting” incident at Amesbury High School and other matters.
Also on the show will be Ken Irwin of the Belleville Roots Music Series to talk about the concert with Téada and vocalist Enda Reilly on March 5.
Streamed from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, “Local Pulse” Show 437 will go live exclusively at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m.
If you can’t listen to the live show, it’s always available at the site on your favorite podcast player.
