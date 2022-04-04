AMESBURY — A four-decade career of police work came to a close for Chief William Scholtz and his family when he officially retired Thursday afternoon.
Mayor Kassandra Gove is working with Human Resources Coordinator Heather Worrall to establish a public process to find Scholtz’s successor, according to the city’s communications director, Caitlin Thayer.
The city’s acting police chief is Craig Bailey.
Scholtz, 60, spent 40 years in police work and was named the city’s police chief in 2017. The Salisbury native began as a part-time summer officer in his hometown in 1982. He then joined New Hampshire State Police in 1985 and would eventually become a patrolman in Exeter, New Hampshire, in 1991.
He returned to Amesbury as a patrolman in 1995, was promoted to sergeant in 1998, and became a lieutenant detective in 2013.
Scholtz was elevated to executive officer in 2014 and eventually police chief in 2017, but had to step down from his position due to health concerns and other factors in March 2021. Bailey was elevated from deputy chief to fill the leadership gap.
The retired chief was surrounded by roughly 40 of his family, friends and police brethren during a retirement ceremony at police headquarters Thursday afternoon.
Scholtz told the crowd he had been asked about 15 years ago if he still identified with the green and tan colors of New Hampshire State Police. He said he had to tell his trooper friend that his heart belongs to the blue and gray colors of the Amesbury Police Department.
“It has been a long time and I didn’t think I would ever get here but I am happy to be here,” he said.
Law enforcement is “a lot different” than it was when he started in 1982, according to Scholtz.
“For all the new guys who are coming on, best wishes, there’s a lot of anger out there,” he said.
Scholtz also gave his best wishes to his more experienced officers as well as his command staff.
“My position as chief was not ‘me,’ it was ‘we.’ It was ‘we’ and the decisions that we made that collectively have helped to move this department forward,” he said.
Dr. Sarah Kearney also spoke to the crowd Thursday and told them that her grandfather was killed in the line of duty as a police officer.
Kearney said her grandmother did a lot of watching and waiting for her husband to come home and told Scholtz’s wife, Kim, that she is fortunate to have her husband back at the end of his career.
“I thank you for all the times you paced the floor with worry, I thank you for setting aside the stresses of your own life in order to be that sounding board for your husband as he tries to help people,” Kearney said. “I thank you for rehearsing that ‘Your dad isn’t coming home’ speech in your head.”
Former Amesbury Police Chief Michael Cronin served 29 years as the city’s top cop and said Thursday that Scholtz was “one of the kids that I hired.”
Gove said she met Scholtz when he was her school’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education officer and she was glad to have his assistance when the “Fireball Run Adventurally” reality TV series ran through the city when she was working as the executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce.
Scholtz was earning $170,000 a year when he stepped down. Bailey was earning an annual salary of $155,000 as of January 2021 and was brought up to $165,000 a year in September.
“As a deputy, I have only tasted a small portion of what Chief Scholtz has been through,” Bailey said.” He has taught me well and helped me through when times were tough. He has always been there for me when I needed him.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.