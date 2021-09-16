AMESBURY — The City Council may need to come up with more than $120,000 next year to pay for the start-up cost of equipping police with body-worn cameras, although a state grant could cut the expense by at least a third.
There are no statewide requirements for police to use body-worn cameras. A 25-member task force comprised of law enforcement officers, including Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler, is working on recommendations about the use of the cameras, with a July 31, 2022, deadline for a report to the Legislature.
Acting Amesbury Police Chief Craig Bailey appeared before the City Council along with Lt. Kevin Donovan on Sept. 14 to give councilors an update on how the state-mandated program could affect the city.
Donavan said the state will award about $5 million in grants to help municipalities pay for the new equipment; the Amesbury department has applied for a $48,000 grant to pay for 48 cameras and backup equipment.
“This is a one-time-cost grant that will pay for equipment,” Donovan said. “This does not include any software package, Cloud System package or IT package. That is where the city will have to come in and we will have to discuss exactly what that will look like.”
Donovan noted the state funding is competitive and there are no guarantees the city will see the money.
“This is not a shared, matching program, you will have to assume the IT costs,” Donovan said. “From what I have been told, the Cloud costs can be anywhere between from $50,000 to $75,000” to get the program running.
Donovan said body cameras would be worn by any officer out on patrol or who interacts with the public on a daily basis.
“This is going to become standardized equipment,” Donovan said. “Our thinking was to get ahead of the curve and not wait to be forced into it without any financial assistance from the state. We have aggressively tried to pursue all of the grants available to us, especially for items like this.”
Bailey said body-worn cameras will help improve his department’s relationship with the community.
“The Amesbury Police Department must implement an effective body-worn camera program to maintain the citizens’ trust and respect,” he said. “It has taken the Amesbury Police Department years to build up this social equity capital with its residents. But, without body-worn cameras, we might be one critical incident away from seeing all of our good will undermined.”
Using the cameras will “include the capturing of valuable, digital audio evidence for civil traffic offenses and criminal court cases, enhancing training tools for officer safety and enforcing the improvement of officer and community safety,” Bailey said.
He recently spoke with South Hampton, New Hampshire, Police Chief Robert Roy, who told him “body-worn cameras make good cops better.”
“Absolutely, police officers should be held accountable for the bad things that they do,” Bailey said. “More importantly, I think we should really talk about the good things that they do. Once again, body-worn cameras, according to Bobby Roy, make good cops better because we can actually show people how good they actually are.”
He also said the cameras will document procedures, tactics and interaction with the public.
“This, in turn, should help us strengthen our case to lead to more successful court outcomes for victims as well as residents of Amesbury,” he said.
The body cameras could be recording constantly or at an officer’s discretion, depending on which software product is used, according to Bailey.
“We are absolutely going to depend upon officers being given the responsibility to turn the camera on and turn the camera off,” he said. “We have to give that to the general patrol to do.”
Donovan said although they may not have been thrilled with the idea a few years ago, most police officers now favor body cameras.
“We are living in the age where all assume that, when we go on calls, that we are being videotaped at all times, many of us have been,” Donovan said. “We are not reluctant with the cameras. We actually now feel that it will help the public behave appropriately sometimes.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story corrects a previous version that incorrectly said police are under an order from the governor to use body-worn cameras. The use of these cameras is under study by a statewide task force.
