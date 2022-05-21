AMESBURY — The city’s Police and Fire Departments have joined with Genesis HealthCare to develop a program to help people living at home with dementia.
Police Chief Craig Bailey and Fire Chief Chief Ken Berkenbush received training on Monday to better understand what it feels like to have dementia.
The two chiefs participated in several simulations, including managing a week’s worth of prescription medication, navigating a banking website and various other tasks, according to a news release from Genesis HealthCare.
Bailey and Berkenbush took on these tasks while simulating what it is like to have dementia.
Their finger joints were wrapped in tape to simulate a decrease in range of motion and they wore two pairs of gloves on their hands to simulate a lack of sense of touch. They were then given specific instructions to follow — but their hearing and sight were obstructed, according to Genesis.
In addition, loud white noise was played and bags of popcorn kernels were placed in their shoes to demonstrate a decrease in balance and perception.
The chiefs offered to work with Genesis HealthCare as “pilot locations” to create a hands-on dementia simulation education program. Genesis HealthCare, whose end goal is to create national dementia experience training opportunities, has placed its emphasis on first responders for a good reason.
“This specific group of professionals are in and out of the homes of local seniors. They witness how vulnerable those living with dementia truly are on a regular basis,” said Sarah Kearney, executive director of Partridge House Assisted Living, which is affiliated with Genesis HealthCare, and a member of the board of directors for the Council on Aging in Amesbury. “Creating an education program to better support police and fire departments as they answer calls to assist people with dementia was a logical step.”
Bailey said this training is in line with the Amesbury Police Department’s mission: to encourage community confidence through trust, inspiration and empathy. “Trust and empathy are key components when police officers are working with citizens who have dementia,” Bailey said in a statement.
Berkenbush added that he is excited to participate in the creation of this program as it provides valuable practice for his crews. “This dementia experience is very powerful as it allows us to walk in the shoes of those living with memory loss,” Berkenbush said. “Simulation training is an effective method for training EMS professionals.”
This training is being offered to Amesbury free of charge so that taxpayers are not impacted. Once developed and finalized, Genesis HealthCare will look to have dementia educators provide complimentary training to police and fire departments in many areas across the country.
