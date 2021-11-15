AMESBURY - A local man was shot in the knee as two men he knew stole a floor safe inside his Mill Street home Monday around 8:30 a.m., according to local police.
The robbers, described as white men with shaved heads, got into a 2019 gray Nissan Altima and drove away. According to police, the sedan has the Massachusetts license plate 8TM845. One of the men was wearing a black hoodie with the words North Face in white letters on the front.
Police combed the area around 11 1/2 Mill St., a boarding house, using several officers on foot and a Seabrook K-9 unit mostly as a precaution.
"We're confident they left the area," Amesbury police Chief Craig Bailey said. "There is no threat to the public"
The victim, also described as a white man, was taken by ambulance to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. He is expected to survive, police said.
Minutes after the shooting, a neighbor said she saw two men sprinting up Mill Street towards the Friend Street/Main Street intersection -- one of them falling on ground before hopping into the Nissan. She was able to get the license plate number before the car took off. An Amesbury police officer was then seen entering her home to get her statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.