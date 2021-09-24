AMESBURY — Saturday is shaping up to be a big day in the city with the Carriagetown Car Show taking over Market Square and the third annual BareWolf Brewing Oktoberfest offering food, drinks and fun just a few blocks away.
“Between Cider Hill Farm, the Oktoberfest and the car show, Amesbury is going to be the hottest spot on the North Shore on Saturday,” said Stevie Bareford, co-owner of BareWolf Brewing.
Autumn is apple-picking time at Cider Hill Farm and it draws people from all over New England.
But the downtown area will also be hopping Saturday when the car show brings in plenty of 1989-and-older show cars, trucks and bikes. They will be parked in the middle of Market Square as well as up and down Main and Friend streets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Juliann Sherrill, a member of the Carriagetown Car Show committee, said the Amesbury Days event was postponed until fall this year to accommodate potential COVID-19 restrictions.
Admission to the car show is free to the public but a $15 to 20 donation is suggested for show entrants. Amesbury Carriage Museum and Carriagetown Robotics will receive a portion of the car show’s proceeds.
Billy D & The Rock-its Doo Wop Show Band will perform in the Upper Millyard amphitheater beginning at 10:30 a.m., and the trophy ceremony and 50/50 raffle drawing will take place at 2 p.m.
The car show’s rain date is Sunday. For updates, go to www.facebook.com/CarriagetownCarShow/.
“Obviously, the weather is the No. 1 talking point for us right now,” Sherrill said.
BareWolf Brewing, which celebrated its fourth anniversary in July, celebrates Oktoberfest on Oakland Street from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
“Oktoberfest in Germany actually happens in September,” Bareford said. “That’s why we host ours at the end of the month. Last year was a bit of a shadow compared to what we did during the first year and what we’re going to have again this year.”
The family-friendly event will offer plenty of food, ice cream and beer, rain or shine, with roughly six hours of live music to help everything go down along the way.
“We make a space, we set up some games and some fun stuff outside but everyone knows what to do when they get together,” Bareford said. “You don’t have to tell people how to have a good time when they have good company. We just try to stage the space for folks to do their thing. We just serve the best beer that we know how to make from there and we always have a blast.”
BareWolf Brewing brews, cans and ships its beer from its microbrewery at 12 Oakland St., where Bareford and company also maintain a beer garden in the former industrial space.
Bareford said the legacy of carriage building and shipping from Oakland Street during the Industrial Revolution has not eluded he and his partners.
“We have photos of carriages being constructed in the middle of what is our current production space,” he said.
Bareford said he and his partners are very grateful to the residents of Amesbury who turned out to support them during the COVID-19 lockdowns last year.
“We got shut down overnight,” Bareford said. “We didn’t know what we were going to do or if we would be able to stay open. Low and behold, people kept coming to buy cans of beer. That was all we could do, sell to-go beer. We were kept afloat for about 14 weeks during the spring of 2020 by the thirsty folks of Amesbury just showing up and buying cans to take home.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
