AMESBURY — One does not have to be a big “Game of Thrones” fan to know that winter is coming and the city would like to keep residents up to date and off the streets during storms.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said the city is prepared for any snow and ice that may be on the way during her Facebook Live appearance Thursday.
The Police, Fire and Public Works departments keep a close eye on approaching storms and decide whether to institute a winter street parking ban, the mayor said.
Parking is prohibited on all public ways during a street parking ban. Any vehicle parked on a public roadway is subject to ticketing and/or towing at the owner’s expense.
“We try to keep in mind people’s schedules, the day of the week, our downtown businesses, who this is going to impact, and our ability to clean up,” Gove said.
The city uses blue blinking lights to indicate a street parking ban is in effect and also utilizes Swift 911 as well as its website (www.amesburyma.gov/) and social media pages (www.facebook.com/amesburyma; https://twitter.com/CityofAmesbury; www.instagram.com/cityofamesbury/?hl=en) to keep people up to date on the situation.
“Keep your eye on the forecast, look for the blue light,” Gove said. “Make sure that you are signed up for Swift 911 so you get those alerts.”
City communications director Caitlin Thayer said roughly 7,000 residents are signed up for the Swift 911 telephone alert system, which can send voice and text messages.
The mayor said the city’s goal is to affect people’s lives as little as possible in a snow emergency.
“We may have to alter the hours, we may have to extend it if it doesn’t stop snowing,” she said. “We just appreciate your understanding when we are working through winter weather.”
Gove pointed to a day last February when the city rescinded its own parking ban.
“We weighed the pros and cons of it,” she said. “That meant more communications to you and maybe that was annoying. But we thought it was going to snow and then it didn’t. We sort of got missed in the storm and we decided that we could rescind it and it would be easier for everybody to not have to move their cars.”
Residents who live in the central business district can obtain free permits to park in designated spots in the Friend Street municipal parking lot, the lower deck of the Water Street municipal parking lot, and the Lake Gardner parking lot.
More information on parking permits can be found on the city clerk’s website: www.amesburyma.gov/clerk/pages/parking.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
