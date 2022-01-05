Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of short Q&As with the newly elected and incumbent members of the Amesbury City Council, who begin a new term this week.
Steve Stanganelli
Age: 57
Occupation: Certified financial planner, tax adviser and accredited estate planner
Education: Bachelor of arts in economics/political science, UMass-Lowell; master of science in finance, Bentley University
What are your priorities for the city for the next two years?
Unless folks want to repeal capitalism and economics, we are just dealing with the pressures created by supply and demand. There is very little that we as a city can do to create new housing stock. We can create the framework that can provide the incentives for private and public-private development. This is why I am advocating for changes to our zoning bylaw to allow for more multifamily (two- to four-unit) zoning as well as “tiny houses” aka “granny pods” on existing lots.
Hi-speed internet infrastructure: We need to become a city that creates the infrastructure needed for the evolving mobile, teleworking information economy. As the pandemic made clear, we rely on fast, reliable internet for education, municipal services and teleworking.
With the $70 million Maples Crossing athletic facility and a new elementary school under construction, how do you propose balancing the wants and needs of newcomers and younger families with the goal of keeping Amesbury an affordable place to live?
We have begun to reinvest in many long-deferred maintenance and technology infrastructure projects. We are changing that with the help of many federal and state grants. We can make changes to our zoning to allow more mixed-use development such as the East End Smart Growth District, restart housing development in the Lower Millyard, and allow for more multifamily dwellings and “tiny houses.” The bigger issue is beyond local control. The state needs to change an unfair education funding formula. and voters should pass the 2022 income tax for education ballot initiative to pay for this.
Steve Stanganelli was reelected to his fourth two-year term as at-large councilor in November. This profile is part of a series by Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan showcasing the new Amesbury City Council.
